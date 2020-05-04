Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

