Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,099 Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $14.77 on Monday. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $494.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVL. ValuEngine raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

