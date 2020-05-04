McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

MDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

