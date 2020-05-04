UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.