Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,271 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of AVXL opened at $3.33 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

