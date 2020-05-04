Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Iradimed worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iradimed by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 202,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRMD. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

IRMD opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 24.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $312,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,390. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

