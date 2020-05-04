Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Mustang Bio Inc has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $118.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

