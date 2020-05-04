FY2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of WW opened at $23.36 on Monday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

