J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J Alexanders were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in J Alexanders by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in J Alexanders during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

J Alexanders stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.71. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX).

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.