Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

GALT opened at $2.70 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.