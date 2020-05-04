Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.