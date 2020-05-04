Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,761 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Coastal Financial worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

