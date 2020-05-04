Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $57.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

