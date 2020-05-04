ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells $507,400.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

