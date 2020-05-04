Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVFM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

