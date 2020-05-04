Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,724 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $20,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $605.52 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.97 and a 200-day moving average of $584.74.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.50.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

