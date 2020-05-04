Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,828 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

