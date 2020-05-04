Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.