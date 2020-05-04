NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 342.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

