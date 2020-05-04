Raymond James & Associates Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $45.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.