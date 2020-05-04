Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

