Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.56 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.