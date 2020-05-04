Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,788 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $238.26 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $271.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

