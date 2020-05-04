Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,253 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,508,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.