Raymond James & Associates Purchases 84,117 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 383.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Insperity worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

