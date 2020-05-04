Raymond James & Associates Acquires 55,144 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.87% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

VKI stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

