Raymond James & Associates Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisign were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

VRSN opened at $205.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.