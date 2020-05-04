Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

HPE stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

