Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.36% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

