Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,087 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after buying an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after buying an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after buying an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $26.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.