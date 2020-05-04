Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $314.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.