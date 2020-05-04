Guggenheim Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $290.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Shares of VRTX opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $13,816,432. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

