Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

