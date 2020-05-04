Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.52% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

