Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Zymeworks worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZYME opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Zymeworks Inc has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 492.27%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

