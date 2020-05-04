Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at $270,601,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

