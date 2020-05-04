Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,356 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

