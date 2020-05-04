Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,342 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $208.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.67. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

