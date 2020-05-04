Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,510 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,597,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.41 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

