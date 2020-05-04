Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

