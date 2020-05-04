Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,058 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of SAFM opened at $135.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

