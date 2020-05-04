Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 340,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

EWCO stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

