Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $32.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.