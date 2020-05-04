Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spire were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Spire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spire by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spire by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

