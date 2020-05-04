Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Zendesk worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,559 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,693. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

