Raymond James & Associates Has $4.03 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.