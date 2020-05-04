Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,597,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.