Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,597,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.29.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,724 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc
Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,724 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc
Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,828 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co.
Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,828 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF
NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Raymond James & Associates Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report