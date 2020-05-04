Raymond James & Associates Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $16,158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

