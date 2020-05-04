Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

PAHC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

