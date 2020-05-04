First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

