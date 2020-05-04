Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mvb Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mvb Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.